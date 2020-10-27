Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: Marriott International (MAR), World Wrestling (WWE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Marriott International (MAR) and World Wrestling (WWE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Marriott International (MAR)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 59.9% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Extended Stay America.

Marriott International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00, which is a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $95.00 price target.

World Wrestling (WWE)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on World Wrestling, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 58.4% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, and Interpublic Group of Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for World Wrestling with a $50.88 average price target.

