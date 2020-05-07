Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: Fox (FOXA), Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Fox (FOXA) and Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fox (FOXA)

In a report released today, Daniel Salmon from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Fox, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Salmon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, Omnicom Group, and Netflix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fox with a $28.22 average price target, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

In a report released today, Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Evoqua Water Technologies, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplowitz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.0% and a 38.8% success rate. Kaplowitz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Atkore International Group, and Honeywell International.

Evoqua Water Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.83, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

