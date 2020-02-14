Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: Ebay (EBAY), Red Lion Hotels (RLH)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ebay (EBAY) and Red Lion Hotels (RLH) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ebay (EBAY)

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Ebay, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 68.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $39.19, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Red Lion Hotels (RLH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Hold rating on Red Lion Hotels today and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.78, close to its 52-week low of $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.5% and a 37.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Red Lion Hotels with a $3.75 average price target.

