Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: CDK Global (CDK), Dish Network (DISH)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on CDK Global (CDK), Dish Network (DISH) and ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

CDK Global (CDK)

In a report released today, Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on CDK Global, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Baer is ranked #2552 out of 6520 analysts.

CDK Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.25.

Dish Network (DISH)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Dish Network today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dish Network with a $35.64 average price target.

ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on ARAMARK Holdings today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ARAMARK Holdings with a $30.60 average price target, implying a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

