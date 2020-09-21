Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: CCL Industries (CCDBF), Charter Communications (CHTR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on CCL Industries (CCDBF) and Charter Communications (CHTR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

CCL Industries (CCDBF)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on CCL Industries on September 18. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 58.0% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

CCL Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.92.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications on September 18. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $611.55, close to its 52-week high of $635.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 72.4% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Limelight Networks, and GTT Communications.

Charter Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $658.29.

