Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Booking Holdings (BKNG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings on March 30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2501.43, close to its 52-week high of $2516.00.

Fuller has an average return of 16.2% when recommending Booking Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is ranked #474 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $2566.14 average price target, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $2574.00 price target.

