Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI), Tapestry (TPR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI), Tapestry (TPR) and Despegar (DESP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

In a report released today, Christopher O`Cull from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.89.

According to TipRanks.com, O`Cull is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 63.0% success rate. O`Cull covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Jack In The Box, and Texas Roadhouse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BJ’s Restaurants with a $30.00 average price target, representing an 87.5% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tapestry (TPR)

In a report released today, Jay Sole from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Tapestry, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.08, close to its 52-week low of $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Sole is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 39.6% success rate. Sole covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Qurate Retail Group, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tapestry with a $23.21 average price target, which is a 60.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Despegar (DESP)

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Despegar, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 63.6% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Activision Blizzard, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Despegar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.