Analysts Are Neutral on These Materials Stocks: Nucor (NUE), Sonoco Products (SON)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Nucor (NUE) and Sonoco Products (SON) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Nucor (NUE)

In a report released today, David Gagliano from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Nucor, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.88, close to its 52-week high of $82.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Gagliano is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 48.1% success rate. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, United States Steel, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nucor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.00, implying a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sonoco Products (SON)

In a report released today, Mark Wilde from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Sonoco Products, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.84, close to its 52-week high of $65.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 72.2% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Crown Holdings.

Sonoco Products has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $64.75, a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $69.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.