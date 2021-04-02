Analysts Are Neutral on These Materials Stocks: Methanex (MEOH), Ero Copper (ERRPF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Methanex (MEOH) and Ero Copper (ERRPF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Methanex (MEOH)

In a report issued on March 31, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Methanex, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 83.6% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Methanex with a $42.06 average price target, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Tudor Pickering also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ero Copper (ERRPF)

Barclays analyst Matt Murphy maintained a Hold rating on Ero Copper on March 31 and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ero Copper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.