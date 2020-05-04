Analysts Are Neutral on These Materials Stocks: Haynes International (HAYN), Tenaris SA (TS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Haynes International (HAYN) and Tenaris SA (TS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Haynes International (HAYN)

In a report released today, Michael Gambardella from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Haynes International, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gambardella is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Gambardella covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, Worthington Industries, and Carpenter Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Haynes International is a Hold with an average price target of $26.00.

Tenaris SA (TS)

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Tenaris SA today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.9% and a 36.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenaris SA with a $15.70 average price target, a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR7.00 price target.

