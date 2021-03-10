Analysts Are Neutral on These Materials Stocks: Eldorado Gold (EGO), Roxgold (ROGFF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Eldorado Gold (EGO) and Roxgold (ROGFF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Eldorado Gold (EGO)

In a report issued on March 8, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Eldorado Gold, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.6% and a 43.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eldorado Gold with a $15.95 average price target, representing a 39.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $13.25 price target.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report issued on March 8, Wayne Lam from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Roxgold, with a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.19.

Lam has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Lam is ranked #3436 out of 7348 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $2.10 average price target.

