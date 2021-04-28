Analysts Are Neutral on These Materials Stocks: Ecolab (ECL), Packaging (PKG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ecolab (ECL) and Packaging (PKG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ecolab (ECL)

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Ecolab, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $222.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 74.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as ICL-Israel Chemicals, Chemours Company, and Eastman Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ecolab is a Hold with an average price target of $229.86, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

Packaging (PKG)

In a report released today, Gabrial Hajde from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Packaging, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.34, close to its 52-week high of $148.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Hajde is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 75.0% success rate. Hajde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Ardagh Group SA, and Sonoco Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Packaging is a Hold with an average price target of $136.14, which is a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

