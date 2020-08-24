Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $283.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $271.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pandion Therapeutics, and Principia Biopharma.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $313.18.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $84.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.