Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Roche Holding AG (RHHVF), Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) and Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report released today, Luisa Hector from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF320.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $334.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hector is ranked #5796 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $377.66 average price target, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF330.00 price target.

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Inspire Medical Systems today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $220.50, close to its 52-week high of $239.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Cardiovascular Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inspire Medical Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $230.25.

