Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Regeneron (REGN)
Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Regeneron (REGN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.
Regeneron (REGN)
In a report issued on September 10, Yaron Werber from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $684.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $557.46.
According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 69.6% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Akcea Therapeutics.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $660.92, which is a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.
