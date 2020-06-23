Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Qiagen (QGEN), Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Qiagen (QGEN) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Qiagen (QGEN)

In a report released today, Ulrich Huwald from Warburg Research maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen, with a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.57, close to its 52-week high of $44.41.

Huwald has an average return of 32.3% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Huwald is ranked #5783 out of 6714 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Hold with an average price target of $43.91.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report released yesterday, Sebastian Walker from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG, with a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.70, close to its 52-week high of $49.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #2495 out of 6714 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $47.39.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.