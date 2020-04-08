Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Neurocrine (NBIX), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Neurocrine (NBIX) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.6% and a 36.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $122.14 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.03, close to its 52-week low of $25.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.7% and a 26.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $59.36 average price target, implying a 95.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Guggenheim also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SAGE: