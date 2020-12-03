Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia on October 21. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $192.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Irhythm Technologies with a $255.60 average price target, which is a 39.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

