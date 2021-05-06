Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Athenex (ATNX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Athenex (ATNX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 43.2% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.33.

Athenex (ATNX)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Hold rating to Athenex today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.06, close to its 52-week low of $3.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 42.6% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athenex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.67.

