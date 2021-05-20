Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Integra Lifesciences (IART), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Integra Lifesciences (IART) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Integra Lifesciences. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 70.5% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Integra Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.38.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 48.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.13, implying a 42.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

