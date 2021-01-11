Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Gilead Sciences (GILD), Lannett (LCI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Gilead Sciences (GILD), Lannett (LCI) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 54.6% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $73.94 average price target.

Lannett (LCI)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Lannett today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 45.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lannett.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.93.

