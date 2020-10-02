Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: DaVita (DVA), Endo International (ENDP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on DaVita (DVA), Endo International (ENDP) and Quidel (QDEL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

DaVita (DVA)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Hold rating on DaVita yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.9% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DaVita with a $98.80 average price target.

Endo International (ENDP)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Endo International. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endo International is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.00.

Quidel (QDEL)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Quidel. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 72.7% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quidel is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $361.50.

