Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Community Health (CYH), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Community Health (CYH), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Community Health (CYH)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Community Health on August 17 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 65.0% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Community Health with a $4.10 average price target, which is a -20.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Hold rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 41.5% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Iterum Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $15.60, a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.13, close to its 52-week low of $42.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 52.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $67.76 average price target, implying a 43.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.