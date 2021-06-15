Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (BIIB), Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Biogen (BIIB), Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Biogen (BIIB)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Hold rating on Biogen today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $396.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 48.5% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $426.09 average price target, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $382.00 price target.

Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Prestige Brand Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Prestige Brand Holdings with a $52.00 average price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 53.6% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.82, implying a 58.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

