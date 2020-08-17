Analysts Are Neutral on These Healthcare Stocks: Aerie Pharma (AERI), DaVita (DVA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Aerie Pharma (AERI) and DaVita (DVA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.76, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.3% and a 41.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ANI Pharmaceuticals, Antares Pharma, and PLx Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.57.

DaVita (DVA)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Hold rating on DaVita today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.26, close to its 52-week high of $92.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DaVita is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.60.

