Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Welltower (WELL), Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Welltower (WELL), Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC) and Healthequity (HQY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Welltower (WELL)

In a report released yesterday, Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Welltower, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 59.8% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and MGM Growth Properties.

Welltower has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.54.

Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC)

In a report issued on June 7, David George from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Simmons 1st Nat’l, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.10, close to its 52-week high of $33.43.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 74.1% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Simmons 1st Nat’l is a Hold with an average price target of $32.00, representing a 2.0% upside. In a report issued on June 7, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Healthequity (HQY)

In a report issued on June 8, Mark Marcon from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Healthequity, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 80.5% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Resources Connection, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthequity with a $86.00 average price target, a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

