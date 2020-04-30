Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Stifel Financial (SF), Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Stifel Financial (SF) and Equity Lifestyle (ELS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Stifel Financial (SF)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Hold rating on Stifel Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Stifel Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00.

Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

In a report released today, Todd Stender from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Equity Lifestyle. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Stender is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Stender covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, National Storage Affiliates, and National Retail Properties.

Equity Lifestyle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.33, implying a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

