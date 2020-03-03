Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Sprott (SPOXF), Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Sprott (SPOXF), Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF) and Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Sprott (SPOXF)

In a report released today, Graham Ryding from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Sprott, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.07, close to its 52-week low of $1.93.

Ryding has an average return of 8.5% when recommending Sprott.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryding is ranked #442 out of 5963 analysts.

Sprott has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.53, representing a 23.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF)

Raymond James analyst Johann Rodrigues maintained a Hold rating on Artis Real Estate Investment today and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.72, close to its 52-week high of $9.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodrigues is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 76.7% success rate. Rodrigues covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, RioCan Real Estate Investment, and Boardwalk REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Artis Real Estate Investment with a $10.46 average price target.

Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF)

In a report released today, Mario Saric from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on Boardwalk REIT, with a price target of C$53.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Saric is ranked #457 out of 5963 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boardwalk REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.88, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$51.00 price target.

