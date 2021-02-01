Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: S&P Global (SPGI), Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on S&P Global (SPGI) and Independent Bank Group (IBTX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

S&P Global (SPGI)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on S&P Global. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $317.00.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 70.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

S&P Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $406.80.

Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Independent Bank Group. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Independent Bank Group with a $75.00 average price target.

