Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Nasdaq (NDAQ), Lazard (LAZ)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Nasdaq (NDAQ) and Lazard (LAZ) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

In a report released today, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Nasdaq, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $156.10, close to its 52-week high of $156.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 70.4% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

Nasdaq has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.22, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Lazard (LAZ)

In a report released today, Craig Siegenthaler from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Lazard, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.43, close to its 52-week high of $46.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 65.8% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lazard with a $51.43 average price target, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

