Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC), Bok Financial (BOKF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) and Bok Financial (BOKF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.88, close to its 52-week high of $113.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, United Insurance Holdings, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Marsh & Mclennan Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.33.

Bok Financial (BOKF)

In a report released today, Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Bok Financial. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is ranked #2280 out of 5780 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bok Financial with a $89.83 average price target, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

