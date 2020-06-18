Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC), MFA Financial (MFA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC) and MFA Financial (MFA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC)

In a report issued on June 15, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Macquarie Infrastructure Company, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.33, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold.

MFA Financial (MFA)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on MFA Financial, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 55.9% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MFA Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $2.00, which is a -27.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

