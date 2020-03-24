Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: IGM Financial (IGIFF), AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on IGM Financial (IGIFF) and AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

IGM Financial (IGIFF)

In a report released today, Phil Hardie from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on IGM Financial, with a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.11, close to its 52-week low of $14.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hardie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 72.5% success rate. Hardie covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fairfax Financial Holdings, CI Financial, and TMX Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for IGM Financial with a $25.65 average price target.

AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF)

TD Securities analyst Lorne Kalmar maintained a Hold rating on AMERICAN HOTEL today and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.91, close to its 52-week low of $0.70.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMERICAN HOTEL is a Hold with an average price target of $2.08, a 131.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$4.00 price target.

