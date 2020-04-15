Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Bank of America (BAC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Bank of America (BAC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $172.82.

Hawken wrote:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Goldman Sachs nach Zahlen auf “Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 185 US-Dollar belassen. Die US-Investmentbank habe in einem unruhigen Quartal recht gut abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Brennan Hawken in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ag/ajx Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 12:26 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Hawken is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 63.5% success rate. Hawken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Franklin Resources, and E*Trade Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $221.45 average price target, implying a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bank of America (BAC)

In a report released today, Saul Martinez from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Bank of America, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.50.

Martinez observed:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Bank of America nach Zahlen auf “Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 20 US-Dollar belassen. Der erste Eindruck sei recht ermutigend, schrieb Analyst Saul Martinez am Mittwoch in einem Kommentar. Im Fokus stunden aber die Signale aus der Telefonkonferenz./ag/ajx Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 11:59 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Martinez is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 49.0% success rate. Martinez covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and PNC Financial.

Bank of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50, a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.