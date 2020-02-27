Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Eaton Vance (EV), American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Eaton Vance (EV) and American Equity Investment Life (AEL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Eaton Vance (EV)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on Eaton Vance today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 48.9% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eaton Vance is a Hold with an average price target of $49.33, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge maintained a Hold rating on American Equity Investment Life today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 45.2% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage Insurance Holdings, Horace Mann Educators, and Brighthouse Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Equity Investment Life is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.67, a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.