Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Deutsche Bank AG (DB), UBS Group AG (UBS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and UBS Group AG (UBS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Michael Seufert maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR8.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.35, close to its 52-week high of $13.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Seufert is ranked #6221 out of 7481 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $11.05, representing a -9.4% downside. In a report issued on April 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR8.70 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report released yesterday, Magdalena Stoklosa from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.22, close to its 52-week high of $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Stoklosa is ranked #3980 out of 7481 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $17.61 average price target, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on April 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF16.20 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.