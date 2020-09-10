Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Community Bank System (CBU), First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Community Bank System (CBU), First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) and 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] (FCCY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Community Bank System (CBU)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on Community Bank System yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Community Bank System has an analyst consensus of Hold.

First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on First Financial Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.25, close to its 52-week low of $10.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.1% and a 23.6% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and German American Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Financial Bancorp with a $15.00 average price target.

1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] (FCCY)

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma maintained a Hold rating on 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 0.0% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as The First Of Long Island, First Community, and Reliant Bancorp.

1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

