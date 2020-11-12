Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF), Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF) and Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF)

National Bank analyst Tal Woolley maintained a Hold rating on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment today and set a price target of C$13.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Woolley is ranked #3514 out of 7079 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment with a $10.28 average price target, implying a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$12.50 price target.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

RBC Capital analyst Kamran Hossain maintained a Hold rating on Zurich Insurance Group today and set a price target of CHF375.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $378.60.

Hossain has an average return of 17.8% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #1866 out of 7079 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $414.87, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF345.00 price target.

