Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF), CI Financial (CIFAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF) and CI Financial (CIFAF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF)

In a report released today, Pammi Bir from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.41, close to its 52-week high of $11.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bir is ranked #864 out of 5917 analysts.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.44, implying a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$15.25 price target.

CI Financial (CIFAF)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Hold rating on CI Financial today and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.22, equals to its 52-week high of $19.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

CI Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.08, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$26.00 price target.

