Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: BancorpSouth (BXS), First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on BancorpSouth (BXS) and First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

BancorpSouth (BXS)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on BancorpSouth. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 55.8% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BancorpSouth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.80.

First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Hold rating on First Financial Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.4% and a 32.5% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Financial Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $15.00.

