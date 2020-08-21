Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Apartment Investment & Management (AIV), Saul Centers (BFS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Apartment Investment & Management (AIV) and Saul Centers (BFS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Apartment Investment & Management (AIV)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Hold rating on Apartment Investment & Management today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 61.5% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investors Real Estate ate, NexPoint Residential, and CatchMark Timber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apartment Investment & Management is a Hold with an average price target of $41.00.

Saul Centers (BFS)

Raymond James analyst Collin Mings reiterated a Hold rating on Saul Centers today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.52, close to its 52-week low of $23.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Mings is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Mings covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Essential Properties Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Saul Centers with a $32.00 average price target.

