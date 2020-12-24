Analysts Are Neutral on These Financial Stocks: Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

In a report released yesterday, Scotia Capital from Scotiabank initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Apartment Income REIT and a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.20.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apartment Income REIT is a Hold with an average price target of $40.00, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

