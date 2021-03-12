Analysts Are Neutral on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and Zumiez (ZUMZ) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $347.50, close to its 52-week high of $351.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ulta Beauty with a $338.46 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Zumiez today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.83, close to its 52-week high of $49.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 67.5% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Zumiez has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.