Analysts Are Neutral on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Tiffany & Co (TIF), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Tiffany & Co (TIF) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Tiffany & Co (TIF)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Binetti from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Tiffany & Co, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 59.3% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tiffany & Co is a Hold with an average price target of $135.00, which is a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

In a report released yesterday, Seth Sigman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.70, close to its 52-week high of $57.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Sigman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Advance Auto Parts.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.29, a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $56.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DKS: