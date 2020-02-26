Analysts Are Neutral on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Infinera (INFN), Itron (ITRI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Infinera (INFN) and Itron (ITRI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Infinera (INFN)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on Infinera today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.88, close to its 52-week high of $8.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Koontz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Lumentum Holdings, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.80, which is a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Itron (ITRI)

Stephens analyst Robert McCarthy reiterated a Hold rating on Itron today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.98.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 76.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, and Hubbell B.

Itron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.83.

