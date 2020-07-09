Analysts Are Neutral on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Costco (COST), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Costco (COST) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Costco (COST)

In a report released yesterday, Judah Frommer from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Costco, with a price target of $328.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $324.02, close to its 52-week high of $325.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Frommer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 66.1% success rate. Frommer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Sprouts Farmers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Costco with a $331.77 average price target, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Guggenheim also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

In a report released yesterday, Seth Sigman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 52.6% success rate. Sigman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bed Bath & Beyond with a $9.09 average price target, which is a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Telsey Advisory also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

