Analysts Are Neutral on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Constellation Brands (STZ), Foot Locker (FL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Constellation Brands (STZ) and Foot Locker (FL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Constellation Brands today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $234.44, close to its 52-week high of $244.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 76.1% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Constellation Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $260.56.

Foot Locker (FL)

In a report released today, Joe Feldman from Telsey Advisory maintained a Hold rating on Foot Locker, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.60, close to its 52-week high of $64.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Feldman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 63.7% success rate. Feldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Party City Holdco.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foot Locker with a $62.07 average price target, which is a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

