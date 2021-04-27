Analysts Are Neutral on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Coca-Cola (KO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Coca-Cola (KO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy maintained a Hold rating on Coca-Cola on April 19 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.66, close to its 52-week high of $54.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 64.3% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.82, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

