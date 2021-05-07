Analysts Are Neutral on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Clorox (CLX), Under Armour (UAA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Clorox (CLX) and Under Armour (UAA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Clorox (CLX)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Clorox on May 3 and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $184.61, close to its 52-week low of $176.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 76.7% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clorox with a $190.27 average price target, representing a 3.6% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Under Armour (UAA)

In a report issued on May 4, Beth Reed from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Under Armour, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.70, close to its 52-week high of $26.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Reed is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Reed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Under Armour has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.61, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Atlantic Equities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $24.00 price target.

