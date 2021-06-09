Analysts Are Neutral on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Campbell Soup (CPB), United Natural Foods (UNFI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Campbell Soup (CPB) and United Natural Foods (UNFI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Campbell Soup (CPB)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on Campbell Soup today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 73.7% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Campbell Soup with a $54.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

United Natural Foods (UNFI)

In a report released today, Matthew Fishbein from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on United Natural Foods, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.62, close to its 52-week high of $42.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fishbein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Fishbein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Casey’s General, Sprouts Farmers, and Kroger Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Natural Foods is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.50, which is a -9.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.